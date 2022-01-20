A man whom police had trouble identifying was arrested for assault at UPMC Jameson Hospital.
The police initially were calling him "John Doe," because he would not tell them his name. They have filed charges against 22-year-old Deshun Brown of 710 Blaine St. in connection with a disturbance that was reported around 12:43 a.m. on Jan. 11 at the hospital.
According to a police report, officers learned from a hospital worker that a man, later identified as Brown, walked up to the emergency room doors, walked through the metal detector, then hit another worker in the chest, knocking him backwards. The two workers then tried to restrain the man and became involved in a physical struggle with him.
A New Castle officer reported that he would not speak to the police or medical staff. He was treated for a cut on his hand and was taken to the Lawrence County jail, where police later learned his identity.
Brown is charged with resisting arrest, simple assault and two counts of harassment. He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who confined him to the Lawrence County jail on a $25,000 bond.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
