A Croton area man accused of fatally stabbing his 81-year-old mother and a neighbor, then shooting a third person, had all charges against him held for trial Thursday.
Louis Esposito, 59, is charged with two counts of homicide and one count of attempted homicide. New Castle police allege that he killed his mother, Margret Kahrer, in their 1019 Dewey Ave. home, and his neighbor, 78-year-old John Charles Micco, who lived in an adjacent duplex apartment. The killings occurred around 7:40 p.m. May 12.
A third victim, Kevin Ross, a neighbor on Dewey Avenue, was shot in the chest with a shotgun, police said, and flown to a hospital trauma unit. He survived.
According to a criminal complaint, Esposito was arrested after police surrounded his house and found him hiding in a basement after the gunfire. Police also say that while they were questioning Esposito at their station, he pulled the fire alarm and fled, but was immediately captured. In addition to the homicide and attempted homicide charges, an escape charge against Esposito also was held for court.
Esposito remains in the Lawrence County jail without bond. He was represented at his hearing by court-appointed defense attorney John J. Bongivengo. His formal arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 8 in the courtroom of Lawrence County President Judge Dominick Motto.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.