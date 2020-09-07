An East Side man involved in an ATV-versus-pickup truck accident in mid-July is facing charges in connection with the collision.
New Castle police on Friday charged Leirre Holland, 22, of 920 Maryland Ave., following their investigation into the July 15 incident that occurred around 4 p.m. at the intersection of Jackson and Frank avenues.
Holland and a 17-year-old girl who was driving the truck suffered injuries in the collision, according to a criminal complaint.
Police reported that they had arrived at the accident scene to find a black ATV with heavy front-end and wheel damage in the intersection. A blue Ford F-150 pickup truck also had heavy damage to the driver's side front door, window, wheel, tire and front fender, the report said.
A bystander told police that the ATV driver, later identified as Holland, had asked him for a ride but he refused him, and advised him to stay at the accident scene, but Holland left on foot.
A passenger in the pickup truck told police that they were eastbound on Frank Avenue and had stopped for the stop sign, then proceeded into the intersection when the southbound ATV hit the vehicle without stopping at a posted stop sign.
She said the ATV driver also had asked them for a ride and they refused, saying their vehicle was severely damaged and not drive-able. The driver had suffered injuries to her knees and right thigh and was complaining of soreness to her knees, chest and shoulder and was in and out of consciousness and was taken to the hospital, the report said.
Shortly thereafter, a man in a red car drove Holland back to the scene with numerous cuts and arm and leg injuries and complaints of chest pain, police reported. Holland told police he would seek his own medical help and told officers that the truck had run the stop sign.
Both vehicles were towed.
Holland is charged with accidents involving personal injury, accidents involving injury while not licensed, driving while his license is suspended, accident involving damage to attended vehicle, careless driving, reckless driving, driving at unsafe speed, a stop sign violation, driving without insurance, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving on streets and highways, unlawfully operating an ATV in a careless way, driving an ATV or recreational vehicle on a public street, and driving without a license.
He will be sent a summons to appear in court on the charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.