An East Side man is facing charges for reportedly leaving an accident he reportedly was involved in at the intersection of Croton Avenue and Cascade Street.
The collision reportedly occurred around 8:20 p.m. June 8. New Castle police on Monday filed charges against Kurtis Knickrehm, 35, who lives in an apartment on Parkwood Court in Oak Leaf Gardens.
According to a criminal complaint, a caller reported to police his car was involved in a two-vehicle crash and the other driver ran away on foot. Police arrived to find a white Chevrolet Impala blocking the westbound lane of the intersection.
The caller said his maroon Honda Accord was westbound on Croton Avenue when the Impala, going north on Cascade Street, pulled onto the road in front of him.
Police said the Impala is registered to Knickrehm and was suspended for insurance cancellation.
Both vehicles were towed. Knickrehm is charged with accidents involving damage to attended vehicle, duty to give information or render aid, duties at stop sign, vehicles entering or crossing the road, immediate notice of accident to police and required financial responsibility. He was sent a summons to appear in court on the charges.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty.
