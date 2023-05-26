A man who lives in the Grant Street apartments is facing charges for reportedly exposing his privates to a woman and her child in a store parking lot.
Neshannock Township police arrested Douglas N. Kerens, 52, in the May 10 incident.
A woman reported that a man, later identified as Kerens, opened his pants and showed her and her 15-year-old daughter his private parts while they were sitting in their vehicle, according to a criminal complaint.
Police arrived to find Kerens sitting outside of a store with a pink backpack and an open can of beer, they reported.
The woman said he had walked up in front of their vehicle and opened his pants, exposing himself, then he urinated on the Rite Aid building in the former Call's plaza lot. She said she told him not to do that and he yelled at her. A man who came out of the store waited with the woman for the police, and Kerens yelled at him and asked him if he wanted to fight, the report said.
The officers on Friday filed charges against Kerens of indecent exposure and disorderly conduct. He will be sent a summons to appear in court.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
