A man is facing charges for reportedly breaking into a vacant Lower East Side house that had been condemned by New Castle's code enforcement department.
New Castle police arrested Glenn Alan Flory, 55, who has no address, after he was caught inside the house at 618 Superior St. around 11 a.m. Feb. 16.
Police reported in a criminal complaint that officers, along with code enforcement personnel, had gone to the house two weeks ago to evict people who had failed to abide by previous warnings. The tenants were advised that the house was to be boarded up, they reported.
The property was condemned as "unlivable" and a safety hazard, and Flory was one of the people warned, the report said.
When police arrived there Wednesday, the back door had been broken in and plywood that secured it was removed, the complaint states, and the back door was wide open.
The police entered and reportedly found Flory inside and arrested him.
A neon orange sign was on the plywood that stated the residence was condemned and no entry was allowed, the police noted.
Flory was charged Tuesday with criminal trespass in connection with the break-in. He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $1,500 bond.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
