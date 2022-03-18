A Union Township man is facing charges for reportedly assaulting a man at Planet Fitness and later spitting in an officer’s face.
Union Township police have arrested Anthony Venneri of West State Street in connection with the incident that was reported around 9 p.m. Wednesday.
According to a criminal complaint, the police were called to the business at 2551 West State St. for a disturbance, where they learned that Venneri had slapped a man in the face.
The police went looking for him and found him leaving Walmart, and he fell into one of the cylinder barriers in front of the store, the report said.
Police said he smelled of alcohol and became confrontational and they arrested him. They found an open bottle containing a suspected alcoholic beverage inside his bag.
When the police took him to the police station, Venneri screamed at the officers and tried to slide out of his handcuffs.
An officer tried to restrain him with a restraint belt and he swung his body away from them and he spit in an officer’s face and swung his head at him to try to strike him, the report said.
The officer then slapped Venneri in self defense.
Venneri is charged with aggravated and simple assault, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. He was arraigned by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, who confined him to the Lawrence County jail on a $30,000 bond.
Suspects are considered to be innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.
