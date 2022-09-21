An Ellwood City man accused of having keys to a stolen pickup truck and struggling with police waived his charges to the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas.
New Castle police charged Isiah Nathaniel Carr, 27, of West Lawrence Avenue, after police found him with the keys to a car reported stolen. Carr was arrested on Sept. 13 at the intersection of Erie Street and Crawford Avenue on the city's Lower East Side.
Police received a call to the area of Mulberry Street and Brooklyn Avenue where they located a white Chevrolet Silverado stolen from North Sewickley Township. Police found the vehicle on Crawford Avenue with no driver inside, according to a criminal complaint.
The police, meanwhile, caught a male, later identified as Carr, who was trying to run from the area and tackled him to the ground. As police tried to handcuff him, he struggled with them to avoid arrest. Officers involved with the struggle said Carr had the keys to the stolen truck in his pocket and he was getting into the vehicle, ignoring their commands to stop when they arrested him. An officer reportedly grabbed the keys from his hand, the report said.
Carr is charged with two counts of receiving stolen property and one count of resisting arrest.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
