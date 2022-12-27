A Lower East Side man is facing animal cruelty-related charges for reportedly leaving a dog outside in subzero temperatures for more than 24 hours after it bit him.
New Castle police reported in a criminal complaint Jeffrey Miller, 59, of Fern Street reported to the police his German Shepherd bit him and he had to be transported to UPMC Jameson Hospital around 6 p.m. Friday. He requested the police euthanize the dog.
Miller tried twice unsuccessfully to euthanize the dog, and he placed the dog in a kennel in back of his house, and the police instructed him to take it to a veterinary office for medical treatment or to be euthanized. Instead, Miller contacted police later to tell them the dog was still alive and was outside in the kennel. He wanted an officer to shoot the dog, an officer reported, and the officer told Miller that he was not to kill the dog himself.
Around 11:40 a.m. Saturday, the police paid a follow-up visit to Miller's house to check on the dog's welfare, and they learned it had been outside in minus-4 to minus-8-degree weather since it was placed in the kennel, and that Miller did not try to take the animal for medical treatment. The police advised him again that he was to take the dog to a clinic to be treated or euthanized, the report said.
The police returned to Miller's house again around 6 p.m. Saturday and Miller still had not taken the dog to the vet, nor had he provided it with a warm shelter. The dog had been outside for more than 24 hours in below-zero weather, police reported.
Miller told officer that he contacted the Rainbow Veterinary Hospital in Darlington, Beaver County, and the veterinarian advised him to keep the dog quarantined for 10 days. However, police upon contacting the clinic learned it had no record of Miller calling there, the complaint states.
The police and the city animal control officer went to Miller's house and took the dog to the clinic to be euthanized and Miller was arrested, the report said.
He is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, cruelty to animals and neglect of animals for failing to provide shelter or protection.
He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who allowed his release on a non-monetary bond, pending his preliminary hearing on the charges.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated by a court.
