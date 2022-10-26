A Lower East Side man is facing charges for reportedly causing a disturbance Wednesday at the entrance of New Castle High School.
New Castle police arrested Alan Meyers, 47, of South Ray Street in connection with the incident that was reported to have occurred around 8:20 a.m.
According to a criminal complaint, Meyers was called to the school to pick up a family member, and he entered the inner vestibule and pounded on the inner door. A school resource officer went to talk to him, and said he was highly agitated and was asked to wait outside.
Meyers was told several times to leave the building, and he finally walked outside but would not leave the property, police reported. The man reportedly was disorderly and as an officer tried to arrest him, the officer took him to the ground and tried to handcuff him, and he eventually complied, the report said. The officer reported that Meyers was extremely loud and noncompliant.
He is charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He was arraigned by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $5,000 bond.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in a court.
