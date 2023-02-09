An Ellwood City man is in the Lawrence County jail after reportedly telling a Wesbanco teller he intended to rob the bank.
Ellwood City police have arrested John K. Humensky, 52, of Fourth Street, after questioning him about his intent inside the bank branch at 600 Lawrence Avenue.
According to a criminal complaint, the incident occurred around 9:45 a.m. Thursday when a teller contacted police and reported a man walked into the bank and told her he was thinking about robbing it.
She said he did not show a weapon.
The man then left and walked up Sixth Street, she told police. Officers went out to look for him and saw him walking, identified him and arrested him, according to their report.
Police said Humensky was searched and did not have a weapon. He told officers during questioning he had just left Wesbanco and he had approached a teller there. He said he told her, “I’m thinking about robbing a bank today.”
He told police he intended to initiate the bank robbery with that statement, the court paper said. He told them he thought about taking a knife with him but he left it at home. He said he also considered grabbing someone within the bank.
A bank manager told officers he overheard the exchange between Humensky and the teller and he escorted Humensky out of the bank.
The manager put the bank on lockdown after the incident, police said.
Humensky is charged with robbery for demanding money from a financial institution and terroristic threats. He was arraigned by District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $50,000 bond.
Humensky is considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
