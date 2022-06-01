An East Side man has been charged with reportedly pistol whipping a man over the in completed sale of a motorcycle.
New Castle police arrested Billy Earl Jackson III, 29, of the 1300 block of Huron Avenue in connection with the reported assault. Jackson also was wanted on a bench warrant from Trumbull County, Ohio, for other offenses, police said.
However, following his arrest and arraignment on the assault related charges and on a charge of arrest prior to requisition for returning him to Trumbull, he posted bail on both cases and was freed. His total bond on the charges was $35,000.
According to a criminal complaint, the reported assault incident occurred around 8 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of East Pearl Street, where a man reported Jackson was buying a motorcycle from him and became angry in a disagreement over the payments. He said Jackson showed up at his house and struck him in the head and face multiple times with a semiautomatic handgun. Jackson then got into his car and drove away, police said.
The man was taken to the hospital for his injuries, which included a wound to the back of the head and swelling around his cheek and his eye, the report said.
The police later located Jackson's car in his driveway and arrested him.
Jackson, in connection with the reported pistol-whipping incident, is charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, recklessly endangering another person ,simple assault, disorderly conduct, harassment and driving while license is suspended. He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who set his jail bond at $15,000. He was subsequently freed on bail.
He additionally was arrested on the warrant from Ohio. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty.
