An out-of-state man who reportedly spent 5 1/2 hours inside the home of the Big Mac in Neshannock Township on Thursday was arrested when he took off all of his clothes.
Robert Keary Gilbert, 47, of Camden, Missouri, was arrested by Neshannock police at the McDonald’s on Wilmington Road for being completely nude inside the eatery. Police said they were called regarding a man who was naked in the restaurant lobby and was refusing to leave.
According to a criminal complaint, officers arrived around 3:30 p.m. and encountered Gilbert, whose private areas were exposed while other people were dining in the restaurant. Police said Gilbert’s pants and shirt were next to him. He reportedly told them that the owner and manager of McDonald’s had told him to “get naked.”
The police ordered Gilbert to get dressed and they arrested him. The manager told officers he had been inside the restaurant since 10 a.m. that day, but he wasn’t nude until later, which is when they called the police, the report said.
Police said McDonald’s is providing them with surveillance footage of the incident.
Gilbert is charged with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct for reportedly using foul language.
He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who confined him to the Lawrence County jail on a $1,500 bond.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
