An East Side man was arrested in Ellwood City on Sunday for allegedly threatening people with a gun.
Ellwood City police have charged Randy Alexander Mulig, 19, of 3913 Stewart Ave. in connection with an incident that was reported to have occurred around 11:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Pershing Street.
A caller reported that Mulig was threatening to shoot his neighbor, according to a criminal complaint filed by the police. Police arrested Mulig in the area of Loop Street who matched the description given by the witnesses, who said he had a backpack containing a gun wrapped in a shirt. The police found the gun and drug paraphernalia inside the backpack, they reported.
Witnesses told police that they saw Mulig walking toward them with a gun in his waistband and that he pulled it out and racked it to load it and waved it in the air. One woman told police she yelled for everyone to go back inside, fearing for their safety.
Police noted that Mulig had been convicted of a felony burglary in 2011 and is not allowed to have a gun.
He is charged with possession of a firearm prohibited, carrying a firearm without a license and terroristic threats. He was arraigned by District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $50,000 bond.
