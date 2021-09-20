Trial begins in 2019 West Side homicide case Two women are expected to testify as eyewitnesses in the shooting death of 32-year-old Todd Rae Walker.

A homicide trial was disrupted Monday afternoon when a Lawrence County judge and court staff member reportedly spotted a spectator sitting in the back of the courtroom, taking photos in the courtroom with his cell phone.

Common Pleas Judge J. Craig Cox declared a brief recess to address the matter outside of the earshot, after declaring a recess and temporarily dismissing the jury. He directed New Castle police chief Bobby Salem and Lt. David Cumo, who were in the courtroom, to go out in the lobby and question the person.

The police confiscated the man's phone.

The man did not return to the trial after the recess. Police said charges are pending against him, by either the New Castle police or the Lawrence County District Attorney's office.

Before allowing the jury to reenter the courtroom, Cox admonished the other spectators, informing them that cameras and cell phones are not allowed in court under both the court's rules of procedure and under Pennsylvania criminal law.

Story continues below video

"I understand this is an emotional time," Cox told the people in the courtroom, who included family and friends of the defendant, Isaiah Angry, and of the victim, Todd Walker.

"You cannot use phones in the courtroom, and you can't take any pictures," he said. He warned that he even sees anyone with a phone out, the phone will be confiscated, "and you can be held in contempt of court and criminal charges can be filed against you."

Angry, 30, of Linesville, Crawford County, is standing trial this week on homicide and other charges in connection with the shooting death of Walker, on March 21, 2019 in the kitchen of a house at 103 N. Lee Ave. on the New Castle's West Side.

A jury was selected last week and opening statements and testimony commenced Monday in Cox's court.

dwachter@ncnewsonline.com