A Wayne Township man is in the Lawrence County jail for reportedly stealing a man’s truck, then hitting him with it and running over him.
State police filed charges against Daniel Adam DeBlasio, 34, of Hollow Road, in connection with the incident and a break-in reported to have occurred between 3:15 and 3:45 a.m. Sunday at a residence on Portersville Road.
According to a criminal complaint, the police were called to that home where they learned DeBlasio reportedly entered a woman’s home through her garage and was scared off by her fiancé. After a few minutes, she heard a red Ford F-350 truck start and learned that DeBlasio also entered her car and went through it, then took the truck.
Police learned from witnesses DeBlasio drove around the block, and the truck owner ran down the alley and met up with the truck at the intersection of Congress and Spring Avenue Extension. The owner told police DeBlasio steered the truck toward him and hit him on his right side, and the second axle of the truck ran over his legs, the report said.
No further information was available about the man’s injuries.
DeBlasio exhibited signs of being under the influence and agreed to blood test at the hospital, police reported.
He is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, and one count each of criminal trespass, theft, driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, simple assault, driving while his license is suspended, driving an unregistered vehicle, reckless driving and failure to use a safety belt.
He was arraigned by District Judge Richard A. Russo, who committed him to the jail, where he is being held on an $80,000 bond.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty.
