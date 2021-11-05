A Neshannock Village resident has been arrested for reportedly stealing a donation jar that was set up for Neshannock Township fire victims.
New Castle police have charged Canton Dayshawn Blakey, 32, of 401 Neshannock Ave., Apt. 21, in connection with the theft that was reported Oct. 28 by a manager who was working in a convenience store on Moravia Street.
According to a criminal complaint, the manager told police that Blakey entered the store and was talking to her about how he is homeless and living on the street. She told police that he was crying and she left the counter and went into a back room to get away from him because he was making her uncomfortable. A cashier also entered the back room briefly to get away from him, she said.
The manager said she was watching the surveillance video screen in the back room and they both saw Blakey steal a donation jar that was near the counter, then he ran out of the store, the complaint states. She told police that the jar contained about $50 and was intended for a family who lost their home in a mobile home park fire on Oct. 13.
Blakey is charged with theft and receiving stolen property in connection with that incident.
He also faces similar charges for reportedly stealing a pressure washer from the front porch of a home in the 100 block of North Ray Street on Oct. 28.
The resident there had told police that a man, later identified as Blakely, first knocked on his door and asked him for a cigarette before walking off with the pressure washer. Police said the incident was caught on surveillance video.
Blakey is wanted on a bench warrant in the Lawrence County court of Common Pleas for a previous theft case, and he was sent summonses to appear in court for the two recent theft cases, according to court dockets. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
