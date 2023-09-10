A Hillsville area man is accused of firing a gun at three other men who were next to his property in the woods at Quaker Falls.
No injuries were reported.
Mahoning Township police on Wednesday filed charges against Antonio Gomez, 67, of the 4900 block of West State Street, in connection with the gunfire that was reported around 4:15 p.m. Aug. 25.
According to a criminal complaint, a man told police that he and his son and his son-in-law were on Quaker Falls property clearing paths to tree stands when bullets came through the woods all around them.
He said he heard several shots and could hear bullets flying past him, hitting the trees and bouncing through the woods. The three men took cover on the ground and when they started yelling, the gunfire stopped, he said.
The man told police he recognized the sound as having been from a handgun.
His son told officers they stopped at the neighboring house and the resident, identified as Gomez, was riding his lawn tractor. They told him he almost hit them with the gunfire and he answered, "you are lucky I didn't," the complaint states.
The police later went to Gomez's house and spoke to Gomez while he was on his tractor, the report said, and Gomez said two people were trespassing on his property earlier and one of them accused him of shooting at them.
He denied shooting into the woods and said the sounds they heard must have been from a car backfiring, or fireworks. He then told the officer that the man shouldn't have gone to his house, and he said he should have shot him in the back of the head, police reported.
Gomez is facing three counts of aggravated assault and one count of recklessly endangering another person.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
