A 46-year-old Pulaski man is in the Lawrence County jail accused of having sexual relations multiple times with a 14-year-old.
State police have charged Nelson "Mo" McAllister with 80 total offenses in connection with the incidents reported to have occurred between March, 2021, and Oct. 1 this year, according to a criminal complaint.
The court papers say that the incident involving the girl, now 15, was reported to the police on Oct. 19 by an adult. The teen told police in a forensic interview McAllister engaged in a variety of different and some deviant sex acts with her in his bedroom.
He also took pictures of her while she was unclothed and saved them in a hidden folder on his cell phone, she told investigators.
The teen told police McAllister threatened to kill her if she told anyone.
A state trooper conducted a consensual phone call that was placed at the Lawrence County District Attorney's office, between the girl and McAllister, on Wednesday. McAllister during that call admitted and acknowledged having had sexual relations with the teen, the report said.
The police the same day executed a search warrant and collected items of possible evidence, the report said.
McAllister was arrested Thursday and charged with 20 counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with someone younger than 16, 20 counts of statutory sexual assault, 20 counts of aggravated indecent assault of a person younger than 16, and 20 counts of indecent assault of a person younger than 16.
He was arraigned by District Judge Rick Russo, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on $100,000 bond.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.