A Philadelphia man is being held in the Lawrence County jail in contempt of court after he reportedly punched a hole in a wall on the third-floor of the courthouse.
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department arrested Marco Anto Rodriguez, 31, in connection with the incident that occurred around 10:15 a.m. Monday.
The hole in the wall is below a window in the lobby, court personnel reported.
Sheriff deputies reported in a criminal complaint Rodriguez had been in family court and was agitated and trying to leave the courthouse. They said he turned and punched the wall with his left hand.
Sheriff deputies took him into custody and Judge David Acker issued a contempt of court order for him to serve 30 days in jail.
The deputies additionally have charged him with institutional vandalism and disorderly conduct.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.