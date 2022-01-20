An East Side man is facing charges for reportedly assaulting a woman and biting her on the face and chest.
New Castle police have charged DaJuan Marshawn Dawson, 34, of Hazel St. in connection with the incident that was reported on Saturday.
Police, responding to a 911 hangup call, arrived at Dawson’s house where a woman told police that Dawson, with whom she is acquainted, dragged her by her hair and struck her and bit her multiple times, including on her right cheek and in another area of her chest.
Police said Dawson appeared to have jumped from a second-floor window and ran. He is charged with simple assault and harassment.
Officers arrested him on Tuesday. He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on $1,500 bond.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.