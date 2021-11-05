An Ellwood City man is wanted by Pulaski Township police for the reported sexual assault of a woman diagnosed with dementia.
The police filed charges Thursday against Edward P. DiBuono, 49, of 429 Line Ave. after an investigation into the claims of an incident that was reported to have occurred the night of Oct. 4.
Police said DiBuono was doing work at a relative's house in Pulaski when the incident occurred, according to a criminal complaint.
The man who reported the incident said the woman is his wife, who had been diagnosed by a doctor and psychologist with dementia. He told police that DiBuono had been previously made aware of her condition.
According to the criminal complaint, the police reviewed a surveillance video of DiBuono's encounter with the woman.
DiBuono is charged with indecent assault of a person with a mental disability.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.