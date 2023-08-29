An 82-year-old man who went kayaking Saturday on the Mahoning River had to be rescued when his craft became stuck on a rock.
State police, who assisted in the rescue, reported the mishap occurred around 6 p.m. on Churchill Road in Mahoning Township.
A group of passing kayakers rescued the man, and he was safely returned to shore without injury, police reported.
The man's name was not provided.
The Mahoning Township Volunteer Fire Department, the Lowellville Fire Rescue EMS from Ohio and the Neshannock Fire Department assisted in ensuring the man was safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.