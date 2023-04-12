Spring cleanup in Mahoning Township is underway and will run through April 22.
Residents can drop off no-longer-wanted items between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to noon Saturday behind the municipal building at 4538 W. State St. There is no charge and assistance is available for unloading.
Prohibited items include computer parts, car batteries, wet paint, tires and liquids.
