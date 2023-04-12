Mahoning Township Supervisor Chairman Vito Yeropoli spoke against a proposal to eliminate the extra $5 motorists pay to register a vehicle to help pay for municipal road work.
“That’s the most stupidest thing I every heard,” Yeropoli said during Tuesday's supervisors meeting. “I don't believe that people complain about the $5. That was extra money they (Lawrence County) could dole out for paving.”
Last year, the fee generated $800,000 for repairing road and bridges in county municipalities; Mahoning Township received $50,000.
The county commissioners in late March proposed repealing the ordinance that imposes the $5 fee. It is charged when people register their vehicles with the state Department of Transportation. The county allocates it to municipalities, upon request, for road and bridge projects.
The proposed repeal is expected to be discussed among county commissioners and municipal officials during the 8:30 a.m. April 19 Lawrence County League of Municipalities meeting. Open to the public, the meeting will be held at the Hutchison Center at 179 Pearson Park Drive in Neshannock Township.
County commissioners enacted the fee in December 2020. Commissioner Dan Vogler had voted no at the time. Former Commissioner Morgan Boyd and Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel favored it.
Vogler during a March 29 public meeting said he still opposed the levy; it was his idea to repeal it.
Spielvogel could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.
Brian Burick, who last week replaced Boyd after Boyd resigned in March to accept a state government position in Harrisburg, is undecided.
“I've been in office for nine days,” Burick said. “I'm still gathering information and input.”
He plans to attend the League of Municipalities meeting and understands the proposal could go up for a vote during the April 25 commissioners' meeting.
Yeropoli voiced his opposition during Tuesday's meeting after a resident asked about road work planned for this year.
“We budget every year and pick what roads we will do,” Yeropoli said.
About $150,000 is budgeted this year for repairs for some of the township's 51 miles of roads.
“It sounds like a lot of money, but we can't pave much,” he said.
Yeropoli said he told commissioners how he felt about repealing the $5 fee, but it fell on deaf ears.
“That $5 doesn't hurt nobody,” he said. “They say we are nickel-and-diming everyone. To me it’s a joke. People buy coffee and go through a drive-thru and spend $5 or $6 (daily). I never once heard that the $5 fee (was a hardship).”
