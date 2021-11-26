A collection of German Christmas and English carols will flood the hall of the Eintracht Singing Society Friday night when the Männerchor and Kinderchor present the annual public holiday concert.
This will be the 127th event of the Männerchor, featuring music from the medieval period to modern. The music begins at 7 p.m. Admission is free. The Festhall is located at 108 Taylor St. Light refreshments will be provided after the concert.
The all-men's chorus is comprised of singers from throughout the New Castle area who have an interest in singing and in German and Transylvanian Saxon culture.
The Kinderchor, or children's choir, was formed about five years ago under the direction of Dan Forsberg of New Wilmington. Both singing groups are under Forsberg's baton.
Also performing will be piano accompanist Vinnie Gentile, violinists Andrew Cerritelli and Betty Stephenson, and flautist Laura Bowden.
The Old Towne Barbershop Chorus of Grove City's chapter quartet, R2D2, will perform as special guests, led by director Richard Swanson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.