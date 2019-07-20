Fifty years ago today, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin landed on the moon as part of the Apollo 11 mission.
A New Castle native played a key role in making that mission successful.
Donald Patterson, 83, who lives in Laguna Niguel, California, worked as a flight planner and analyst for the firm known today as The Boeing Company.
During his time working as the prime contractor with NASA, he provided information for mission control when it had questions as to what the lunar module could do, what is could tolerate, how far it could go and how it would work.
Patterson graduated from New Castle High School in 1953, then attended Penn State University, where he earned a degree in what was then called aeronautical engineering. Now, the program is known as aerospace engineering.
“I went directly to California to work in the aircraft industry,” Patterson said from his home in California. “I went to San Diego and worked on commercial jets.
“Then President Kennedy said we were going to the moon. I thought that was pretty darn interesting and exciting.”
Patterson moved to Downey, a suburb 40 miles southeast of Los Angeles, leaving his wife, Sarah — also a New Castle native — behind in San Diego to sell their home. Meanwhile, he began working for North American Aviation.
It was in Downey were Patterson began working as a contractor on the space program.
LAUNCH OF A DREAM
“It was a pretty exciting idea,” Patterson said of President Kennedy's May 25, 1961, challenge to Congress that the U.S. "should commit itself to achieving the goal, before this decade is out, of landing a man on the moon and returning him safely to the Earth."
“Space was new and getting a lot of attention, a lot of press," Patterson said. "I thought that with my aeronautical background, I could contribute. It seemed like it would be more exciting than working on the commercial airline programs that I was involved in at the time in San Diego.
"(In Downey), I worked on the Apollo project. I went into flight planning and analysis. NASA was doing all that, but as the prime contractor, we were supporting them with answers.”
TRIP TO THE MOON
Patterson said he and his colleagues “rearranged the stack” on the Saturn 5 rocket, which propelled the astronauts into orbit.
“The astronauts took our command service nodule off the top (of the Saturn 5 rocket) as it was in our initial orbit,” Patterson said, “and turned around and grabbed the lunar excursion module and pulled it out of the burned Saturn 5 stack.”
Once in orbit, Patterson said, the command module performed a “translunar burn to get into a translunar trajectory,” which took three days to complete.
“When we got (to the moon), a thruster was used to decelerate so it would not go past the moon,” Patterson said, “but go into a lunar orbit.”
During the mission, Patterson said, “the press was all excited about it. President Kennedy had been a popular president, saying the United States would beat the Russians to the moon made him more popular. The nation was behind him.
“Americans are competitive to beat the Russians to the moon,” Patterson said. “They didn’t want the Russians to go up there and claim Russia owned the moon. We didn’t go to claim it, just to showcase our ability and make history.”
MISSION EXPERIENCE
Patterson didn’t just work on the Apollo 11, but on several others as well.
“There was more than one mission, more than one flight, more than one landing,” he said. “I supported the first few landings, including traveling to Houston to provide contractor assistance to the flight controllers and flight director.”
While Patterson wasn’t in the Mission Control room in Houston, which was recently restored by NASA and is now on display, he was in an adjacent room.
“I was in that building, specifically across the hall from Mission Control in a room called the SPAN room,” Patterson said. “Contractors were in there in case flight controllers had questions about the systems to perform as the mission developed.”
Patterson said the contractors had the attention of everyone in Mission Control.
“We were there to answer questions and to help NASA,” Patterson said. “We knew a little more about the spacecraft and its systems and how it worked. We grew up with it. We were there if they had questions, and, sometimes, they did.”
Patterson said the Apollo 11 mission went smoothly, and didn’t have to consult with anyone back in California at North American Aviation.
“We were generalists,” he said. “We knew a little about every system, but sometimes we had to call back to Downey to get an answer about a complicated sub-system question.
“(Apollo 11) went smoothly. It was pretty exciting. We didn’t seem to have any emergencies, as far as I can remember. It has been a long time.”
50TH ANNIVERSARY FLIGHT
Today, Col. Drew Morgan, who calls New Castle home, joins Luca Parmitano of the European Space Agency and Alexander Skvortsov of the Russian Space Agency for a journey to the International Space Station.
Morgan will be wearing an original Apollo 11 patch on his spacesuit.
As space travel has evolved in the five decades since the moon landing, Patterson said he isn’t surprised.
“To me, it seems routine,” Patterson said. “Seems like business as usual. Going to a big space station which is near the Earth to just go around and around the Earth is not as exciting to me as landing on the moon a quarter of a million miles away.
“It was a great experience I was able to participate in with a good background at New Castle High School, then four years at Penn State University and then graduate work at UCLA.”
FAMILY ROOTS
Patterson and his wife, Sarah, are New Castle natives who met when they were just 11 years old.
The couple were married in 1957, have two adult children, and will be celebrating their 62nd year of marriage this year.
Sarah, whom the family calls “Sally,” was born at Jameson Hospital, went to Jameson School of Nursing and became at nurse at the hospital before moving to California with her husband so the couple could be married.
“It was a wonderful life growing up in New Castle,” Sarah Patterson said. “I was quite pleased for my husband. We went with him to Houston for one of the Apollo missions during Christmastime, and that was a great time to be together to see the lunar module standing in the Houston space area. To know what it was when it landed on the moon was quite exciting.”
Sarah said one of the aspects of her husband's work is looking at the moon at night and knowing his name is on the surface.
"They took a microfilm, so the people who worked on Apollo are on the microfilm, sitting on the moon," she said. "That is kind of exciting when I look up at the moon and think, 'wow, my husband's name is up there.'"
