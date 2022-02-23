New Castle’s zoning board had no change of decision in the battle over the legality of signs on two South Mercer Street buildings.
Tuesday’s appeal by Philip W. Berezniak, DON Enterprises attorney, was a continuation of one it brought to the board on March 31 over why it had to put hard backings on its signs but a neighboring business, The Henry, has no hard backing on its sign.
The zoning board denied the appeal last year and again on Tuesday.
The issue was back before the board because DON Enterprises appealed the ruling. Court of Common Pleas Judge John W. Hodge allowed evidence that DON didn’t have in its possession in March could be readmitted.
“This is not a re-do of the March 31, 2021, hearing,” board solicitor Christopher A. Papa said.
DON Enterprises, which operates the Central Building at 101 S. Mercer St., was told by a city official it had to have a hard backing on its canvas banner, DON attorney Robert DiBuono said. In December 2020, The Henry — located across the street at 20 S. Mercer St. and owned by former city Councilman Tim Fulkerson — put up a three-by-six foot banner on its building with no hard backing.
The issue at point is that a banner can stay up only for 30 days under city ordinance without a hard backing.
DiBuono reasoned that the board should either force Fulkerson — who left council in January when his term was up — to put a hard backing on his sign, force him to take his sign down or the city should reimburse DON Enterprises for the costs of putting backings on its signs. DiBuono said the cost totaled about $1,400.
During cross-examination, Fulkerson said his sign is bolted to a solid brick foundation as the backing.
“I think this board has one of three decisions to make,” DiBuono said. “What’s good for one is good for the other and that’s what this case comes down to.”
After a 12-minute executive session, the board voted 3-0 (Bess Ondako, Michael Spelich, Rich Gormley) to deny the DON appeal. Ron Davis, who was not present during the March meeting, and Richard Beshero, who was appointed in January, both recused themselves from voting because they hadn’t reviewed all the transcripts and records.
The board heard one other appeal on the evening when it unanimously approved Phillip Pratt of Mom’s Wholesale Foods Inc. to relocate into a building at 1003 Wilmington Ave. — formerly Family Craft Center — for a bakery and production center.
Ondako was reappointed as board chair, while Gormley was named vice chair and Spelich as secretary.
