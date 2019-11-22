After a short executive session Wednesday night, the New Castle Zoning Board unanimously voted to deny Disability Options Network’s (DON) request to recognize a non-conforming use request in DON’s pursuit of opening an outpatient drug rehab facility in the Central Building.
According to the board’s solicitor, Chris Papa, the board felt DON had failed to prove the existence of the non-conforming use request DON testified that was held by Highland House, a drug rehab facility, when it operated out of the same building.
Representatives testifying on behalf of DON left after the board went into executive secession and therefore did not know the appeal had been denied until yesterday afternoon.
“I would like to read the denial as to why because they’re supposed to give a report with it,” said Diane Shaffer, the program director for DON. “I’d like to see what it is that they have to say about it.”
Shaffer said DON has several other options in their mission to open the facility.
Shaffer, along with Phil Bereziak, the administrator for DON, were the representatives present on behalf of DON to make their case the use request does exist, and since the request can only be destroyed under certain circumstances, the request would be transferred to DON as the new owners of the building.
The board, though, after hearing both DON and city solicitor Jason Medure speak on the matter, voted to deny the request.
“We do not believe that DON Recovery has provided the evidence to show that a legal non-conforming use exists that they can still fall under,” Medure said during the appeal.
Medure spoke in opposition of the request on behalf of the city’s administration and council, and suggested DON was attempting to “circumvent the process” of applying for a conditional use request.
DON bought the Central Building late last year for $150,000 with the prospect of opening DON Recovery, a multifaceted drug treatment facility that couples mental health, treatment and medication under one roof. The program, which is modeled after the Lawrence County Drug Court, would provide an onsite psychologist as well as a doctor and counselors for addicts seeking treatment. The facility would not house any rehabilitation drugs such as methadone or Suboxone, but rather provide e-scripts to local pharmacies.
