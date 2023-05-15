The Neshannock School Board during its Thursday meeting presented substitute teachers Patricia Zona and Ellen Kozallo with the monthly Pride and Promise Award for organizing student trips to experience art.
Both retired New Castle teachers, Zona and Kozallo oversaw the trips suggested by Superintendent Dr. Terence Meehan. High school Principal Luca Passarelli said students saw art at the Neshannock Creek home of a prominent Youngstown attorney and visited the Butler Institute of American Art in Youngstown and the Glass Bubble Project in Cleveland.
“We have had such a great experience with these two,” Passarelli said about Zona and Kozallo. “Our kids have absolutely positively been drawn to these two. They’re extraordinary individuals.”
In other business, the school board
•Accepted the resignation of Lina Busin as junior high student council advisor at the end of the 2022-23 school year.
•Hired substitute bus driver Alicia Hoxworth as a full-time bus driver at $98 a day effective May 3. Hoxworth also was added to the list for substitute custodians.
•Adjusted the salary of administrative secretary Heather Harcar to $500 more a month when she also takes on job of central registrar on July 1. Harcar’s new salary will be $44,032. She is also the secretary for special education.
•Approved professional development for Amy Houk for Title I Paraprofessional Training at the Intermediate Unit in Grove City on April 18 at no cost to the district; Lexie Ferrese for an Academic Game coaches’ meeting on May 8 at the Intermediate Unit at a cost of $37 for mileage; and Lina Busin to attend the WIDA online conference through the University of Wisconsin on Oct. 18 at a cost of $195 plus $100 for a substitute.
•Approved field trips for Nancy Blank and advanced placement biology students to the AP Bio Lab Stream Studies at Westminster College on May 25 and Jennifer Flannery and students to Make-a-Wish Foundation in Pittsburgh on a date to be determined in May.
•Approved overnight trip for two students with parent chaperones to Future Business Leaders of America National Leadership Conference in Atlanta from June 26-July 1. The district will pay for registration and lodging and the families will cover travel and incidentals.
•Granted permission for Neshannock Volleyball to use the Neshannock Memorial School gymnasium from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on May 9-19 for an elementary skills clinic; the Robert D. Stevenson Scholarship Foundation use of a Neshannock Junior/Senior High School classroom from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on May 10 to conduct its annual scholarship meeting; for Amy Ebner to use the elementary library from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. on Tuesdays from June 13 through Aug. 1 for summer reading program; Houk to use of the memorial school classrooms from 9:30 to 11:45 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays and 8 to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays from June 19-27 for a summer tutoring program; Neshannock Basketball Boosters to use the memorial school and junior/senior high school gymnasiums from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 19-23 for a basketball camp; and Neshannock Girls Basketball Boosters to use the junior/senior high school gymnasium from 8:30 to 10:15 a.m. for students in third through fifth grades and 10:30 am. to 12:30 p.m. for students in sixth through eighth grades from June 26-29 for a basketball camp.
