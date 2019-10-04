Zambelli Fireworks managing partner Ed Meyer has announced that Tom Bametzrieder, the company’s president and chief executive officer, has resigned.
“We thank him for his service and wish him luck in his future endeavors,” Meyer said in a statement. “Members of the Zambelli ownership group will handle CEO leadership responsibilities short term until the company names a new CEO.”
Zambelli fireworks originated in New Castle in 1893 when Antonio Zambelli, who emigrated from Italy started the company. In 2018, the company moved its headquarters from its South Mercer Street location to Warrandale.
The company’s fireworks plant remains in Lawrence County, located off Garner Road in Edinburg.
“Zambelli has the strategic direction to maximize our resources, our employees and our great history of success in this demanding industry,” Meyer said. “Our task now is to find a leader to take our team to the next level.
“Zambelli is the gold standard of our industry. We will continue to innovate to provide the superior entertainment that our clients in communities acros the country have come to expect, and to love.”
The corporate offices had been located in New Castle since the 1960s. According to the company website, Antonio Zambelli left Italy in 1893 to establish the Zambelli Fireworks Manufacturing Company.
Zambelli operates offices in Boca Raton, Florida and Bakersfield and Lake Tahoe in California.
