Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel announced Wednesday he will leave his position in February.
His last day will be Feb. 1. He has led the university since 2014.
“It has been truly a blessing and labor of love to serve Youngstown State University,” Tressel said in an email to the campus community after announcing his decision at this afternoon’s YSU Board of Trustees committee meetings.
“I cannot thank my family enough for allowing my schedule, and the needs of our university, to take priority and center stage,” he added. “It is now only fair to have Ellen, our wonderful children and grandchildren, extended family, friends and former students, set the schedule.”
Board Chair John Jakubek said details regarding a plan to identify Tressel’s successor will be released as they become available. Tressel, 69, said he plans “to work seven days a week for the next seven months” until his departure.
