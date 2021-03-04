Youngstown State University announced Thursday it is planning to conduct an in-person spring commencement as well as return to "near normal operations" in the fall.
The announcement was made in an email from university president James P. Tressel.
The commencement is scheduled for Saturday, May 8 at Stambaugh Stadium, with May 9 as the rain date. Protocols such as face coverings and social distancing will remain in place.
Tressel also announced the return to normal operations in the fall is due to improved treatments and protocols for COVID-19. The changes will include more face-to-face classes, more students in residence halls, more activities and events on campus as well as more employees working on campus.
Campus protocols such as masks, social distancing and hand sanitization remain in place.
More details will be announced throughout the spring and summer.
