YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — The Youngstown State University Board of Trustees voted to approve an additional $1.4 million in scholarship aid to students for the 2020-21 academic year to help with students impacted by COVID-19 and are in financial need.
Additionally, the Youngstown State University Foundation will provide $8.5 million in support of YSU students in the coming academic year, with a record total of $9.9 million in overall support. The $1.4 million Emergency COVID-19 Scholarship will help a range of students, including those transferring to YSU, offering up to $4,000 in scholarship aid. Existing students and new incoming freshmen are also eligible to apply for the same funds.
The funds will be awarded from the YSU office of Financial Aid & Scholarships. Application information is expected to be announced in the coming months.
