A 17-year-old high school student is charged as an adult, accused of robbing another teen at gunpoint who went to his house to get his sweatshirt he had left there.
New Castle police arrested Jaylin Tolbert of Butler Avenue in connection with the incident that was reported to have occurred Friday afternoon.
A man reported to a city officer he had driven his son to Tolbert’s house to get his hoodie and collect $10 that Tolbert owed him for a vape, and he stayed in the vehicle while his son talked to Tolbert inside a fenced-in area. He said his son told him Tolbert pulled out a gun and robbed him of $267 he had taken out of the bank to buy a dirt bike.
The father reported the incident to the city’s school resource officer at the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center, and the youth gave a written statement to the school’s principal.
The teen told police Tolbert pulled out a silver gun and put it to his chest and took all of the money out of his pockets, according to a criminal complaint.
The teen said that Tolbert threatened if he told his father or anyone else, that he knows where he lives. Later, Tolbert sent him a text message telling him to let it go and just take his money back, the report said.
The officer found Tolbert in a study hall and arrested him and notified his guardian of the other teen’s allegations.
Tolbert, when interviewed by the police, gave a different account, according to details in the complaint.
Tolbert is charged with robbery, theft, possessing instruments of crime, terroristic threats and possession of a firearm by a minor.
He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $15,000 bond.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
