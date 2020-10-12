AMBRIDGE — A 15-year-old suspect is charged as an adult in an attempted homicide in Beaver County.
Michael Tucker of Aliquippa is at large and wanted by the police after shooting 15-year-old Trewon Marshall of Beaver County in the head in an alleyway in Ambridge, after Marshall and a group of church people confronted Tucker upon seeing him and others entering a vehicle near the church that didn't belong to them, according to a criminal complaint.
A witness said he and other church people approached Tucker, and he shot at the witness and missed. The witness said he returned one shot from his own gun, and Tucker ran. Marshall chased him and Tucker fired another shot, hitting Marshall in the face the report states. Marshall was treated at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.
The police said they recovered a Taurus TX .22-caliber semiautomatic pistol that had been reported stolen to the Alqiuippa police last week.
Tucker was treated at Presbyterian Hospital for a gunshot wound to the arm. A warrant has been issued for his arrest, on charges of criminal attempt at homicide, aggravated assault, receiving stolen property, possession of a gun by a minor, recklessly endangering others and simple assault.
