A Youngstown woman suffered a head injury after she reportedly drove her car into the path of a dump truck Thursday afternoon.
Ashleigh Schmidt, 33, drove from a Parsonage Road stop sign in Wilmington Township and into the path of the truck driven by Larry McDanel, 73, of New Castle on Eastbrook Volant Road around 12:40 p.m., New Castle-based state police said.
Schmidt was taken by ambulance to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. McDanel was not hurt.
