A Youngstown woman is wanted by police and accused of causing a fatal crash in Mahoning Township.
Mahoning Township police filed charges of homicide by vehicle and other offenses Wednesday against 33-year-old Shasta Dawn Sapp in connection with the death of 82-year-old Nancy Black of Pulaski.
The charges follow a 1 1/2-year investigation into the three-vehicle collision that occurred in the 4400 block of West State Street on Aug. 25, 2021.
Sapp suffered serious injuries in the crash, and her 4-year-old daughter, a passenger in her car, also was injured, according to police reports.
According to reports, Sapp was traveling at high speed when her car hit Black’s car from behind while it was in a long line of traffic. Black was pronounced dead at the scene.
A criminal complaint filed against Sapp states she failed to stop with traffic, crashing into the back of Black’s Kia Soul, which in turn was pushed into another car. Sapp and her daughter were taken by ambulance to a hospital.
The police obtained blood tests from the hospital and served a search warrant on Sapp’s car.
They confiscated an unopened box of naloxone nasal spray with a Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol Commission sticker on it.
The police also served search warrants for Sapp’s medical records on Sept. 24, which showed her urine tested positive for methadone, opiates and fentanyl, according to the complaint.
The state police completed a crash reconstruction report that concluded Sapp was driving between 76.8 and 83.2 miles per hour one second before impact. The maximum speed limit on that stretch of road is posted at 45 mph. Black’s vehicle reportedly was traveling at 1.86 to 6.87 mph before her car was hit.
A search warrant was served for a blood draw on Sapp while she was being transported to Youngstown, and the results showed she received fentanyl during transport, the report said.
Sapp is additionally charged with endangering the welfare of children, reckless driving and involuntary manslaughter. A warrant has been issued for her arrest.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated by a court.
