A Youngstown man is wanted for assaulting a woman and threatening to kill her and her child, according to New Castle police.
Police have charged Shedrick Williams, 24, in connection with the incident that was reported around 10:45 a.m. Saturday at a residence on Blaine Street.
According to a criminal complaint, police arrived to find the woman’s mother holding a gun while calling 911. She said a male, whom she identified as Williams, had assaulted another woman in the house and threatened to kill her and her child. She said she had the gun for protection in case Williams returned there, police reported.
The reported victim told police that Williams arrived there uninvited and was angry about a picture he had seen on her phone. He punched the woman in the ear and face and broke a television, the woman said, and made threats against her and her child.
