A Youngstown man is wanted by New Castle police for reportedly assaulting a woman in a vehicle outside of a car wash and firing a gun at her.
New Castle police have an arrest warrant for Maurice Corey Clinkscale, 28, in connection with the incident reported around 11:18 p.m. May 23 at a car wash on West State Street in the city.
According to a criminal complaint, the police identified Clinkscale from a cell phone he reportedly dropped at the scene.
Officers were called about gunfire in that car wash lot and reports that people were shooting at each other.
A woman told police she was parked next to the vacuum station and was getting ready to vacuum her back seat, when a man approached and got into her driver’s seat with his hood pulled tightly around his eyes, the report said.
As she reached to grab her purse on the passenger’s seat and leave the vehicle, she saw a second man with a hood approaching the front of her car, pointing a black gun at her, she told police. She said he fired a round at her and she grabbed a gun from her purse and shot back at him.
A witness told police he saw a green or blue SUV pull in next to the car that the woman was in. He said as he approached the vacuums, heard gunfire and saw the woman behind her car, shooting at someone.
The two men ran and got into the blue SUV and one of them dropped his phone, police said.
Police confirmed through a surveillance video on the property a blue Jeep Cherokee with three men inside had pulled into the was bay next to where the woman’s vehicle was parked.
Two of them got out and approached the woman’s car, one of whom approached the passenger side with a gun and fired a weapon, then got back into the Cherokee, dropping his phone in the process.
Police noted Clinkscale had been convicted of a felony in Ohio in 2018, which prohibits him from carrying a gun in Pennsylvania.
He is charged with aggravated assault, criminal attempt of robbery of a motor vehicle, criminal conspiracy to commit robbery of a motor vehicle and illegal possession of a firearm.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
