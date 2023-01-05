A Youngstown man is in the Lawrence County jail after police reportedly seized four pounds of suspected marijuana from his car during a traffic stop in the city.
They charged 21-year-old Jacob Wayne Brown, formerly of New Castle, in connection with the confiscation, which also included drug paraphernalia and $3,100 cash.
According to a police report, a state police trooper pulled over a red Chevrolet Malibu for traffic violations around 6:40 p.m. Dec. 30 on Lowry Street at West Falls Street on New Castle's West Side, and Brown was driving.
He was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count each of driving under the influence, driving without a valid inspection sticker, a stop sign violation and and traffic control device violation.
He was arraigned by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, who incarcerated him on a $75,000 bond.
When Brown was 17 in 2019, he was arrested by New Castle police and charged as an adult for reportedly shooting a man and a woman outside of his house while he was living in the 700 block of Cumberland Avenue. He faced multiple charges included two counts of attempted criminal homicide. The courts reverted the case to juvenile court, and he was adjudicated on those charges.
Information about the outcomes of juvenile cases in the courts is not public information.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
