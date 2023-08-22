Eleven-year-old Matthew Alexander Mason solidly and unwaveringly pointed his index finger at Keith Burley in court Tuesday, identifying him as the man he watched stab his brother to death four years ago.
The boy, who was 7 at the time, described the massacre in detail before a jury in the afternoon session of Burley’s homicide trial on Tuesday.
Burley, charged with criminal homicide and other offenses in the brutal murder of 8-year-old Mark Edward "Markie" Mason Jr. on July 8, 2019, is representing himself in the case, which is being co-prosecuted by District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa and assistant district attorney Emily Sanchez-Parodi. President Judge Dominick Motto, who is presiding over the trial, on Monday appointed attorney Justin D. Quinn of Beaver County as an advisor and standby for Burley’s defense after Burley exercised his right to represent himself.
Lamancusa gently questioned Matthew on the witness stand, asking him about his school and football involvements before leading into the night of July 8, 2019, when Matthew reportedly watched as his brother was stabbed 146 times at a house in Union Township.
A detail not yet revealed about the case was that while Burley was stabbing Markie, Matthew was bravely hitting Burley with a chair, trying to get him to stop.
That didn’t stop Burley, who kept on stabbing his brother, he said in court.
Matthew, who has thick curly hair and big brown eyes, strode confidently into the courtroom and took his oath. Lamancusa asked him what the most important advice was that he was given when testifying, and the boy firmly said, “Not to lie.”
He named all of his brothers and sisters, including Markie, for Lamancusa, who then asked, “What happened to Markie?”
“He got killed,” Matthew said. He remembered the date, he remembered that he was 7 years old and he remembered Burley driving the two of them to a house that night where two older boys were upstairs playing video games.
Matthew said he’d never been to that house before, and that Burley, whom they called “Bud,” drove them there in a vehicle. When they arrived, Burley went into a bedroom and grabbed a knife and a gun, Matthew said.
He said he remembers he and Markie were both crying because they were afraid because Burley “grabbed our necks,” he said.
He said he saw Burley come out of the bedroom with the knife and gun then “he jumped on Markie and was stabbing him. I watched and I hit him with a chair,” Matthew said. The other two boys came downstairs and Burley kept on stabbing Markie, he said.
Matthew said he ran out of the house and to the corner, then down a hill and stopped at a food and drink place with a drive-thru and that's when two people saw him.
He said he saw the other two boys again at the police station after that, but he didn’t know their names. He said he never saw his brother again.
Matthew’s mother, Maram Saada Ford, testified earlier she had gotten into a fight with Burley at a gas station that night while the boys were sleeping in the back seat of her car, and that Burley had choked her and bit her on her right eye. Her left eye had a cut left by his ring when he hit her, she said.
Matthew also testified that Burley “bit her eyes.”
“You saw her?” Lamancusa said.
“Yes,” Matthew said.
Lamancusa questioned Ford about her past, and she related that she was born in Syria, moved to New Castle in 1999 and became a United States citizen. She didn’t speak English, only Syrian and French. Because her parents didn’t speak English, she enrolled herself in the New Castle Area School District and a French teacher helped her translate. She now speaks fluent English.
She started school in 10th grade and earned her GED, then went to Beaver County Community College to get a certification in phlebotomy. Instead, she ended up with three jobs, at ARC Human Services in Beaver County working with mentally challenged individuals, as a waitress at Olive Garden in Boardman and as a waitress at Elham Restaurant. She and her two boys were living in a house on Bryson Mill Road. She was divorced, and Markie was 8 and Matthew was 7 when she met Burley.
“They liked him a lot,” she said. “They called him Bud.”
During Ford’s testimony, she said she and Burley were in the car together that night because he was going to stay at their house, but after a fight about him pumping her gas and the whereabouts of her cell phone, she decided she was taking him back to the house of one of his family members.
When he became violent, she drove her Buick Encore to the New Castle Fire Department. She said she didn’t go to the police station because she knew someone was always there with the door open at the fire station.
“I started beeping the horn and screaming for help,” she said. She said it was the first time Burley ever hit her.
She told the jury he said, “I’m kidnapping the kids” and then sped off. That was the last time she saw Markie alive, she said.
She said she found out at the hospital her son had been killed.
She described her relationship with Burley until the night of July 8, 2019, as rocky and that they dated on and off and fought a lot.
“It wasn’t a healthy relationship,” she told the court.
She said she had met Burley in March of that year and dated him for about three months.
Burley in his cross-examination of her used vulgar language to divulge intimate conversations he claimed they had while they were in a relationship.
Motto repeatedly sustained objections from Lamancusa as the cross-examination proceeded.
When Burley asked her when their relationship ended, she told him, “When you killed my son.”
