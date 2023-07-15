While studying full time at Westminster College, Denny Ratvasky also worked full time on the afternoon shift at Young Galvanizing.
Still, he found time to letter four times on the Titans’ golf team and get married.
Forty-nine years later, Ratvasky remains with the family-owned Pulaski company, which turns 50 this year.
“It’s like a family,” the 67-year-old plant superintendent said. “They’ve always taken care of me and helped me raise a family and build a home. I owe everything to this company. I never thought about leaving.”
Young Galvanizing at 8281 Mercer St. coats steel products with zinc to prevent corrosion, said Jack Middleton, an outside salesman. The company, which has never experienced a major layoff, galvanizes sign posts, guardrails and structural steel for bridges.
“Galvanized steel can last 75 years without maintenance,” Middleton said.
Young Galvanizing serves the Pittsburgh, Cleveland and Erie regions and companies as far away as Chicago.
The company employs about 100, with starting pay for laborers at $23.55 an hour. Young Galvanizing runs three shifts on its two production lines and its employees are represented by the United Steelworkers.
Founded in 1973 by Jack Young of New Castle, the company was later owned by Edward Gamble, a New Castle attorney, and Ralph Buchanan, owner of the former Overlook nursing home in New Wilmington. Today, Gamble’s son, Andrew, is the president, and Buchanan’s son, Brad, is vice president.
When Young Galvanizing began operations, Lane Enterprises next door was its first customer. Lane manufactures corrugated pipe for road culverts. RG Steel Corp, another neighboring company, began operating in 1993, producing guardrails. Young Galvanizing does the coating for its products.
“Our production jumped up,” Ratvasky said. “We’ve always been steady. We’ve always been busy.”
Buchanan expects a promising future for the company.
“The steel industry may have gone down, but fabricated materials has stayed pretty much the same. Business is and has been strong,” he said.
Finding workers has been challenging. Right now, the company has 15 jobs to fill.
Like many companies, Young Galvanizing struggled through COVID and efforts to find employees. Over the past 18 months, 72 employees have left.
“We used to have a lot of people who worked for us for 25 years,” Ratvasky said. “The younger wave of people doesn’t stay as long as the older (folks). Before we hardly had any turnover.
“Since COVID, people come to work for a while,” he added. “Some don’t have a good work ethic and we have to let them go or they go elsewhere.”
Bob Bartoshek started with Young Galvanizing nearly 48 years ago.
A 1975 New Castle High graduate, Bartoshek was 19 when he started and is now the sales and marketing director.
“It’s a nice place to work,” the 65-year-old Hickory Township resident said. “The ownership is fantastic. They treat you more like family than employees. They’re really easy to work for.”
As for Ratvasky, after graduating from Wilmington Area High School in 1974, he studied math at Westminster and took a job on the first afternoon shift at Young Galvanizing for $3.20 an hour.
After graduating in 1978 from Westminster, Young promoted Ratvasky to management.
