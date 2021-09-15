When Yom Kippur began Wednesday night at sundown through sundown Thursday, only a handful will be celebrating in Lawrence County.
Despite the decline in local Jewish population, the Rabbi Mark Hernandez of Tikvat Tzion still held a service for the High Holy Days on Wednesday night. Called Kolnidre, the service was held Wednesday at the 334 E. Moody Avenue synagogue, whose name translates to “Hope of Zion” and was founded 37 years ago as an offshoot of a Youngstown group.
A messianic congregation, they honor the Jewish tradition as they celebrate the fulfillment of those Jewish traditions and prophecies.
Hernandez, who came to America from Mexico in 1970, has shepherded there for 17 years. The Yom Kippur holiday is the holiest day of the year for Jews and a day of atonement and repentence.
“We receive pardon today after our time of consecration,” Hernandez said. “Yom Kippur holds the key to the sweetness of the year.”
Regular services are held there at 1 p.m. Saturdays, followed by Torah Study at 3:30 p.m., and a Kosher meal at 5 p.m.
Elsewhere in the region, Elise Skolnick said there are about 1,500 Jewish people in eastern Ohio. Skolnick works as the director of communications for the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation. There are four synagogues in eastern Ohio — the Children of Israel, which is an Orthodox congregation; the El Emeth Congregation and the Ohev Tzedek Congregation, which are conservative congregations and the Rodef Shalom Congregation, a Reformed Jewish congregation. The differences vary as concerns their strictness in following older traditions.
One of Skolnick’s tasks is to introduce Hebrew missionary Marom Shmueli to the region.
“My job is to connect the Jewish community in this area with the Jewish community worldwide,” Skolnick said.
Marom said in Israel that Yom Kippur is marked by fasting and prayer five times a day.
“No cars are seen on the roads, except for emergency vehicles, in respect for this day,” he said. “If people must travel, they ride bicycles. No businesses are open and everyone is at home. Families stay together at home and spend time in contemplation.”
Marom also said it’s a sad day in Israel because of the Yom Kippur War that left thousands dead in the mid-1970s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.