The New Castle Community YMCA invites all to attend the annual Thanksgiving Praise Breakfast at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26.
This free community breakfast will take place at our Downtown branch.
The event will feature food and fellowship as the community comes together during this time of giving thanks. Guests will enjoy an inspirational message given by Rev. Erin Betz-Shank, vicar at the Trinity Episcopal Church, and special music by Matthew Stacy, New Castle Service and Community Center, as they praise with fellow community members.
A full complimentary breakfast has been generously donated by Medure’s Catering.
“This event is an opportunity for our community to gather together in praise as we prepare our bodies, minds, and spirits for the season of Thanksgiving,” said Chief Executive Officer Maria McKee. “With all that has been happening in our community and our country, the Y remains a beacon of light where all are welcome. Through fellowship, food, and praise we will strengthen one another, and in turn, strengthen our community.”
The Thanksgiving Praise Breakfast, which takes place the Tuesday before Thanksgiving each year, is held in memory of Tom Robinson. He served the New Castle Community YMCA as a Board Member for more than 30 years and was passionate about the Y’s mission.
More information about the breakfast can be found at www.ncymca. org or by calling 724658-4766.
