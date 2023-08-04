Catherine Mowery feels good about sending her 7-year-old daughter, Reagan, to day camp at the Preston-Chambers Y-Zone in Neshannock Township.
And Mowery’s daughter loves it.
“She goes every day,” said the 31-year-old from Union Township, who works for Fuellgraf Chimney & Tower in Prospect. “She loves her friends down there and she gets to see kids from all different schools.”
Held daily since June 12 and running through Aug. 18, the camp’s enrollment nearly doubled this year over last year with 75 children ranging from 6 to 12 years old.
“I think people are getting back outside,” said Mckenzie Kobbe, membership and marketing director for the Lawrence County YMCA.
Too late to join this summer, the camp costs $123 for three days a week and $175 for five days. Registration for next year’s camp will start in March.
Held 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, the camp offers swimming twice a week at the pool in Pearson Park and skating once a week at Hess Ice Rink, also in the Neshannock Township park.
Campers also take weekly field trips on Fridays, including to the swimming pool at Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center in New Bedford, Olympic Fun Center in Hermitage, the Apple Castle on Route 18, New Castle Fire Department, Living Treasures “Wild” Animal Park in Slippery Rock Township and Westgate Cinema in Union Township.
“We pretty much do a different theme each week and do different sports,” Kobbe said.
Sports include soccer, volleyball and “gaga ball.” The latter is a favorite and is described as a gentler version of dodgeball.
Campers also do crafts and other activities, and the Lawrence County Community Action Partnership provides breakfast, lunch and snacks daily.
“The kids are so excited to come in terms of swimming, going walking and ice skating,” Kobbe said. “This summer has been a good balance of playing, being outside and learning. Last summer was a little different since we were still inside COVID.”
Mowery appreciates the friendliness of the YMCA’s employees and that they keep her posted when Reagan isn’t feeling well.
“She knows she’s in a safe space, too,” Mowery said.
“My kids have been with the Y since they were very young; they’ve grown up with the Y. It has been a blessing.”
Drew McDowell’s daughter, Ashlyn, is a seasoned YMCA camper, who began participating as soon as she was old enough.
“She gets to meet people she wouldn’t normally otherwise meet,” said McDowell, the loan department manager for SRU Federal Credit Union in Slippery Rock.
A resident of Union Township, McDowell appreciates the full schedule of activities.
“It tires her out so much,” the 46-year-old said.
Ashyln goes to camp five days a week. As one of the older campers, she likes hanging out with the counselors and ice skating.
