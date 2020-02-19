YMCA rebrands as part of strategic plan

BY BRENT ADDLEMAN
NEW CASTLE NEWS
The name is changing, but the philosophy remains the same.
The New Castle Community YMCA, which has been an anchor in Lawrence County for more than 150 years, is changing its name to Lawrence County YMCA.
Maria McKee, chief executive officer of the New Castle Community YMCA, said the organization is working to service all of the county, and not just New Castle, as part of the organization’s strategic plan.
“To better define and capture our service area and vision of the strategic plan we want to serve more of Lawrence County,” McKee said. “We are developing more outreach programs to get out in the communities in the county.
To reflect our mission and outreach, we are changing the name to the Lawrence County YMCA, including our two branches, the downtown YMCA and Y Zone in Neshannock Township.”
The organization has scheduled an open house from 12:30 to 3 p.m. March 21 at the downtown New Castle branch. Light refreshments will be provided along with group fitness class demonstrations, tours, a chance to speak to the directors and more.
“We are very excited,” McKee said. “One of the things we started doing in the beginning of last year was to go out and talk to our biggest stakeholders, talked to our larger donors and long-valued members and community officials and representatives. We wanted to get their feedback.
“We didn’t want anyone to think we weren’t focusing on New Castle. Our anchor is here with the New Castle downtown branch. We wanted to better reflect what we are doing in our plan.”
McKee said among the feedback was people wondering “why (the name change) didn’t happen a long time ago.”
“Everybody is really excited,” McKee said. “The board thinks it is a new platform to push our programs out. It is a nice blend of changing the name and actually increasing and expanding our outreach.”
