The New Castle Community YMCA will once again host the annual T-Day 5K Run/Walk on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28.
This year’s 5K features a new race addition, the Fun K, for those wanting to participate but may not want to run/walk an entire 5K. Runners and walkers, along with their families and friends, are invited to gather at the Y for a fun walk/run before gathering together at the table to give thanks. Presented by Phil Fitts Ford, this family-friendly event benefits the Y’s Annual Campaign.
“This event truly embodies the thankful spirit of the season,” said Maria McKee, YMCA CEO.
“Each year families and friends gather for a fun, healthy start to their holiday while helping local children through the Y’s Annual Campaign.”
Proceeds from the event, now in its 11th year, provide financial assistance to those in need and allows the Y to offer vital programs to the community — like free swim lessons, free summer memberships for local teens, and a summer feeding program.
Additionally, this will be the second year that the Y will be collecting nonperishable items for local food pantries.
“Our goal is to strengthen our community by bringing people together for a common cause,” said McKee. “This event has become a tradition for many local families over the years. We are grateful for their support of the Y and want to extend that gratitude to our community by maximizing the social impact of this event.”
The T-Day 5K and Fun K event are open to people of all ages - runners, walkers, wheelchairs, strollers, even pets on leashes, are welcome to participate.
The races will feature a live DJ, refreshments and an awards ceremony after the race.
The top male and female overall finishers and the top three finishers in each age group will receive a medal. Age groups are: 14 & under, 15-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70-74, 75-79 and 80-plus.
Early registration for the 5K is $25/person over the age of 6, early registration for the Fun K is $15/person; children 6 and under are free! Participants can register online at www.ncymca.org or by stopping by either YMCA branch. Everyone who pre-registers by Nov. 10 will receive a free t-shirt. Same-day registration and packet pick-up begins at 7:30 a.m. inside the downtown YMCA the morning of the race.
The race starts at 8:30 a.m. in front of the Downtown YMCA and the course winds through downtown New Castle.
Registration forms and course maps are available at www.ncymca.org.
