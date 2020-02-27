With Wednesday's start of Lent, New Castle residents didn't have to travel far to receive ashes.
Or even interrupt their workout.
The Lawrence County YMCA held its annual Ashes 2 Go Wednesday morning in the Y's downtown lobby. Members leaving after their workouts, entering the building before their workouts and even one woman fresh out of the swimming pool received ashes from the Rev. Erin Betz Shank, Vicar of the Trinity Episcopal Church in New Castle.
Some receiving ashes weren't even YMCA members, but stopped by for the quick services.
Shank is in her fifth year of ministry in New Castle and the Ash Wednesday tradition is in its fourth year. The event started at the YMCA, then moved to The Confluence for a year and has been back to the downtown location ever since, Shank said.
The roughly two-hour walk-through service equalled its participation midway of around 50 with still about an hour left.
Ash Wednesday starts the Lenten season, which lasts 40 days and ends on Good Friday. Easter this year is celebrated on April 12.
