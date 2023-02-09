Yellow Ribbon Girls retire, look back at 20 years of service

John Stich served for 20 years in the U.S. Army.
His older sisters — Vicki Henley, Bonnie Phillippi and Patti Phillippi, who had started their own volunteer group to support the soldiers — made it a goal to have their journey last the same amount of years.
Each of their goals and personal tours of duty have been reached. After 20 years, the Yellow Ribbon Girls are officially retiring this month.
The sisters’ volunteer group has sent more than 50,000 care packages benefitting thousands upon thousands of soldiers.
“We have always said and we always will say it’s not us. It’s never the three of us,” Patti Phillippi said. “We don’t want publicity for ourselves. It’s always been for the group and for the soldiers.”
‘My yellow ribbon girl’
Bonnie Phillippi said when her brother was still state side, family saw him graduate from West Point and would send care packages on deployments.
“Everything started with him,” Patti Phillippi said.
In 2003, Stich was deployed to Iraq.
Before he left, Stich said he saw yellow ribbons from where he was stationed in Tennessee and encouraged his sisters to “get involved” to make ribbons of their own.
“Get involved were the two words that started it all,” Bonnie Phillippi said.
Henley said Stich wanted his family to help in any way they could.
This led the three sisters to make thousands of ribbons and distribute them in the general Ellwood City-area and western Pennsylvania community.
At her job, Bonnie Phillippi said she would give ribbons to truckers who were veterans or had family members in the military.
One day, one of her coworkers came up to her and said, “There’s my little yellow ribbon girl.”
“That’s how we got our name,” Bonnie Phillippi said.
While the origin of the yellow ribbon goes back to the 19th century, Bonnie Phillippi feels that the modern practice of yellow ribbons came from the 1973 song “Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Ole Oak Tree” by Tony Orlando and Dawn.
In the song, the lyrics state if a yellow ribbon is tied around an oak tree, it signifies a loved one, or a community in general, wanting soldiers to return home safely, to know they are remembered.
When Stich returned home from deployment, Bonnie Phillippi placed 50 ribbons down her street to welcome him home.
When Patti Phillippi’s son, Michael, returned home from his own deployment, she helped organize yellow ribbons all over Ellwood City and nearby Koppel Borough in Beaver County.
The sisters have also given out the ribbons over the years at different events they’ve attended.
From a living room to community group
Bonnie Phillippi said as word of their ribbons spread, different people, upon receiving their ribbons, would give a monetary donation in return.
Eventually, the sisters had enough money collected to consider that more needed to be done.
Instead of just sending out ribbons, they decided to create and send care packages to send to the different area soldiers overseas, especially since the War in Afghanistan was two years old and the Iraq War was just starting.
Different individuals and organizations in the community, such as the Ellwood City Area School District, donated supplies.
Bonnie Phillippi said for six months the group, which just consisted of the three sisters and a few friends, worked out of her living room.
The group was then invited to come work out of Ellport Community Church, where they have worked out of every month since, with more and more volunteers each year.
What is sent over
to soldiers
Patti Phillippi said the care packages are split in two.
There are packages tied to a specific season or holiday, such as Valentine’s Day, Easter, Thanksgiving or Christmas. Those have to be shipped out at least six weeks before the holiday.
The other half are regular packages that contain supplies the soldiers need, such as food and toiletries.
The group wrapped around 80 care packages per session at the church, with each care package containing about 50 items.
Patti Phillippi said it is hard to determine how many soldiers have been impacted because many times packages are sent to a community table where a soldier passes by and takes what he or she needs.
The same thing rings true for the group’s donations.
While the group has a steady string of volunteers from Western Pennsylvania, there are times when donations are sent to the church with no identification, meaning the group will never truly know how many people have helped out over the years.
There are also people who send in donations or handmade items from places as far as New Mexico, Arizona, Kentucky and Washington state.
“We’ve been so blessed by the people who came along besides us,” Henley said.
“(They) kept me in my family’s care when I was farthest from them than I have ever been,” Michael Phillippi said.
The sisters noted a big reason why the group worked together for so long was due to the level of support the federal government gave its military members.
Bonnie Phillippi said there were some presidential administrations that provided enough basic toiletries and supplies to soldiers and some that didn’t.
She said there were years when the soldiers didn’t have easy access to things such as toothbrushes, toothpaste and deodorant.
“We got a two-page thank you for a bar of soap and a washcloth,” Patti Phillippi said. “No soldier in the United States should thank somebody for a bar of soap and a washcloth.”
‘Get involved’
All three sisters thanked donors for their generosity and years of support, especially during the early stretches of the COVID-19 pandemic. Community members still sent in donations and a small group of volunteers still wrapped care packages monthly.
While the Yellow Ribbon Girls, as a group, is stepping down, it doesn’t mean the support for area veterans will.
There are different groups who will work to help distribute supplies, which contain volunteers and helpers from the Yellow Ribbon Girls.
These include the Yellow Ribbon Flamingos, the Blue Star Mothers of Southwestern Pennsylvania and the Yellow Ribbon Girls for Everyone.
Local Girl Scout troops, who donated cookies to the group in years past, will now instead directly mail their cookies to the soldiers.
Thanks to the list of addresses and members overseas collected by the Yellow Ribbon Girls, the different groups will be able to directly step into its shoes, with the sisters noting they will always be a phone call away for any help needed.
“We’ll just be in the background, not the foreground,” Henley said.
All three sisters encourage the community to get involved, find an outlet to help donate and volunteer, and listen to the stories being told by veterans, so that they are not forgotten.
Retirement
extravaganza planned
The Yellow Ribbon Girls conducted its final monthly meeting on Monday at the church.
All three sisters thanked the volunteers who have worked over the years. They added it was a fun experience, but couldn’t have been done without God’s help. They also wanted to thank the earliest donors who helped to kickstart the group 20 years ago.
There will be a special retirement extravaganza from 1-4 p.m. Feb. 19 at Lillyville Church of God at 408 Hickernell Road in North Sewickley Township.
A potluck meal will be served and door prizes will be available. Scrapbooks, photo albums and souvenirs will be on display, as well as videos from the last 20 years.
